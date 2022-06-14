Watch CBS News
Local News

FDA approves first-ever treatment for alopecia

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FDA approves first-ever treatment for alopecia
FDA approves first-ever treatment for alopecia 00:38

MIAMI – Millions of people suffer from alopecia, an autoimmune skin disease which causes hair loss.

The condition became more talked about after Will Smith's infamous Oscar slap of Chris Rock. The comic joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

Now the FDA has approved the first-ever treatment for the disorder. It treats the entire body, not just a specific bald patch.

The FDA says a pill called Olumiant blocks an enzyme that triggers the disease.

In clinical trials, 35% of patients had what scientists describe as "adequate scalp hair coverage."

However, the drug could cause upper respiratory, urinary tract infections, shingles or weight gain.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 5:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.