FAU study: Suicide rates rising in children ages 13-14

MIAMI - New research is shedding light on the state of mental health in teens across the country.

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University have found that suicide rates are climbing among 13 and 14-year-olds.

The study shows that suicide rates for teens more than doubled from 2008 to 2018 and it coincides with more use of social media.

Doctor Sarah Wood, the lead author of the study, spoke to CBS News Miami about the rise in teen suicide rates.

She says as part of the study, researchers looked for patterns.

"We had seen a decline in suicide from about 1999 to 2007. Then, all of a sudden in 2008 to 2018, we're seeing a really dramatic rise in suicide rates. Particularly in kids ages 13 and 14. It's the leading cause of death in ages 13 and 14."

Dr. Wood says researchers believe it is related to other factors.

"Potentially school stress, potentially family and relationship problems, which is always a risk factor in depression, and also really concerned about the social media use."

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of senators unveiled new legislation aimed at safeguarding children from the dangers of social media.

The ''Protecting Kids on Social Media Act'' would make 13 the minimum age for social media app users and require platforms to take rigorous steps to verify ages.

''Social media companies have stumbled on a stubborn, devastating fact: The way to get kids to linger on the platforms and maximize profit is to upset them, to make them outraged, to make them agitated, to make them scared, to make them vulnerable, to make them feel helpless, anxious, despondent,' said Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

''They're too young to see a rated R movie. They're too young to be exposed to much of the content that is on social media and manipulating what they think and what they feel about themselves and others.''

The new bill would also require parental consent for children ages 13 to 17 to use social media platforms and stop companies from using algorithms to push content to those under age 18.

The measure would give local and federal agencies the authority to enforce the rules.

Dr. Woods says it will take a team effort from families, schools and communities to change the devastating trend.

"I would just say that it takes a village and this is such an important topic and epidemic and so tragic that we all need to work together."

The suicide trend was more common among boys in rural areas, where firearms are more prevalent.