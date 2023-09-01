Father, son accused of impact window contractor fraud

MIAMI - A father and son are accused of duping at least two people out of thousands of dollars in a contractor fraud scheme.

In June 2022, Aaron A. Jordan, 28, the owner of Hurricane Impact Window Authority, entered into a contract to install six impact windows and a sliding glass door for $9,914.35, according to his arrest report.

Jordan's father, Hector, 63, reportedly prepared the contract and took a deposit check for $5,950,00 for the work.

Aaron Jordan is accused of never returning to do the job and not refunding the money.

According to the arrest report, the homeowner made a number of attempts to contact the Jordans who "continued to make false promises reference starting the job."

After reportedly getting the runaround, in April 2023 the homeowner filed a complaint with the county's Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources' contractor licensing enforcement section.

A second instance happened in October 2022, according to police.

In that case, Jordan reportedly contracted to install an impact door on a home for $5,826.00. The homeowner paid a deposit of $3,495.60 using a credit card. Jordan is accused of never returning to do the job and not refunding the money. That homeowner also filed a complaint with the county in April 2023.

According to police, a search of state records revealed that neither the Jordans nor the company was licensed.

Both cases were then forwarded to the Miami-Dade police department's Economic Crimes Bureau.

Both Jordan and his father were arrested. They've been charged with organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and contracting without a license.