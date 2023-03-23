Father of slain Parkland student Joaquin Oliver arrested during House subcommittee hearing on gun rights

WASHINGTON -- The parents of a student who was gunned down at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School had a run in Thursday with U.S. Capitol police during an outburst at a Congressional hearing about gun violence.

Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland high school, removed from Capitol Hill hearing on March 23, 2023. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver, was pinned to the floor and handcuffed before he was taken into custody while bystanders demanded that the officers stop the arrest.

His wife, Patricia Oliver, was also removed from the hearing by police.

It was not immediately clear if police planned to file charges against the Oliver.

The Olivers were attending a meeting of a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee called "ATF's Assault on the Second Amendment."

Reuters reported that Capitol Police said Manuel Oliver was arrested after he disrupted the hearing before attempting to re-enter the hearing room. The news service said he was given a citation arrest, which meant he would not face jail time.

At some point, the encounter turned violent with police officers who ended up physically restraining Manuel Oliver.

"He's not violent! He's not violent!" one of the bystanders yelled at police.

"What are you doing to this man? He's a grieving father," another bystander said.

Patricia Oliver, mother of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland high school, removed from Capitol Hill hearing on March 23, 2023. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Joaquin Oliver was 17 years old when he was killed by a mass shooter at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.

The chairman of the committee ordered the arrest of Manuel Oliver and had Patricia Oliver removed from the room during the session.