Father of man held hostage by Hamas attended Hanukkah celebration in Weston

WESTON -- It was a full house Sunday night at Weston Town Center, where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Hanukkah.

While this sacred Jewish holiday is one based on love and light, there was an air of solemnity.

"The hearts of all of us are with our brothers and sisters in the holy land who were forced to go through war, the forces of darkness and pure evil," said Rabbi Yisroel Spalter with Chabad of Weston.

Among the speakers at the event was a father whose son is still being held hostage by Hamas.

"My son, 26 years old, was kidnapped from his house in Kfar Aza on October 7. There are still 9 people from my community in Gaza, one of them is my son," said Avi Lulu.

Another speaker was a wife, who just lost her husband as he was fighting for his country.

"My husband and the rest of my community will not die for nothing. And they won't break us, they want to kill us but we won't let them kill our spirit," said Orit Zadikevitch.

Together with local political and religious leaders, the speakers came together for the lighting of the menorah for the fourth night of Hanukkah.

The community praying for the speakers and praying that Israel comes out of the darkness of this war.

"The world will continue to look for Israel and its miraculous light and be in awe and inspired. Israel will continue its exploratory values and morality for the entire world for decades and centuries to come," said Rabbi Spalter.