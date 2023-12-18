Fatal shooting under investigation in Pompano Beach

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Pompano Beach.

It happened Monday at about 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 2nd Terrace.

Deputies responded to a report of an injured person at the location and when they arrived, they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

That individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units are actively investigating the circumstances regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BSO or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.