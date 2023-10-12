Fatal shooting of woman in Miami Gardens under investigation

MIAMI GARDENS - Gunfire killed a woman outside North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens Wednesday.

It happened at 5:25 pm, according to Miami Gardens Police. Witnesses saw police take a woman in custody.

The sirens, flashing lights and swarm of police around the library startled Mario Sheard whose son Emmanuel, 18, went inside to study after school.

"When I (saw) the yellow tape I lost my mind," Sheard said. "I didn't know what was going on."

Witnesses heard five to seven shots. Some saw a woman in the parking lot shoot another woman at close range. A witness said bullets hit the victim in the head and chest. Witnesses said when the victim fell the shooter stood over the body and fired several more shots.

"When people did come and circle around the body, no one actually did CPR or any resuscitation attempts," a witness named Tiana who only wanted to give her first name. "It's almost like you already knew this person passed away."

Police did not name the woman killed or the person in custody. They also did not reveal any potential motive.

As investigators sifted through evidence, authorities locked down everyone inside the library. Sheard spent four hours texting his son to calm his fears.

"He sounds like he's okay but I won't know he's okay until I put my hands on him," Sheard said. "When I see him then I know he's okay."

Police did not announce any charges but their investigation continues.