Fatal shooting of boy, 15, under investigation in NW Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of the 8000 block of NW Miami Court,

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an injured person at that location.

Arriving officers discovered a juvenile male had been shot within the residential community and was in the process of being driven to a hospital.

The teen was transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, but despite medical efforts, the boy died a short time later.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information regarding this case.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.