Fatal police shooting under investigation in Miami

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a Miami police-involved shooting Wednesday resulting in the death of a man.

Miami police said the police-involved shooting occurred in the area of N.W. 2nd Avenue and 62nd Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Authorities said an armed suspect was fatally wounded and a second armed individual has been taken into custody.

No additional details were released by police.

Police are asking any witnesses or individuals with pertinent information related to this incident to contact authorities by calling (305) 579-6111.

