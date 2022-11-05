Watch CBS News
Fatal overnight wreck in Broward prompts closure of northbound I-95 lanes for hours

POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.

A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.

The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.

