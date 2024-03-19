Man found dead inside white BMW with gunshot wounds in Miami Gardens
MIAMI - Miami Gardens police are investigating the death of a man found sitting inside a car with gunshot wounds.
It happened on Tuesday evening in the 1900 block of NW 167th Street.
When police got to the scene, they found that man inside a white BMW with gunshot wounds, he did not survive.
Police said the victim was also the driver of the BMW. They said there was a passenger in the car when bullets struck it.
Unknown subjects then fled this scene.
The investigation is ongoing.