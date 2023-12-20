Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Lauderhill

MIAMI - Lauderhill police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday evening.

Police said they responded to the 3500 block of West Sunrise Blvd, at around 7:30 p.m. regarding an adult male lying on the street in need of medical attention.

The unidentified man had suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).