Fatal, fiery big rig crash snarls traffic on US 1 in lower Florida Keys

MIAMI -- Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday closed a portion of U.S. 1 in the lower Florida Keys after a fatal, fiery predawn traffic accident involving a big rig, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sugar Loaf Key near Mile Mark 21 and led to the closure of north- and southbound lanes while crews worked to extinguish a blaze and remove the debris.

As of 8 a.m., it appeared that traffic in the southbound lane was slowly starting to move again,

Officials did not immediately provide details about what led to the crash, but authorities said one person was killed.

Monroe County officials said there would be no trash or recycling service today from mile marker 21 to the 7 Mile Bridge due to this fatal accident.

Tuesday trash and recycling services will take place on Wednesday, authorities said.

There will be no yard waste pickup tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec 6. Wednesday yard waste pick up will resume next Wednesday, Dec 13, county officials said.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible.