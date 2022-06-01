Police investigate fatal double shooting in NE Miami

MIAMI - North Miami police are investigating a double murder.

The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday on the 136th block of Northeast 3rd Court.

Both victims were found inside a black BMW SUV outside of an apartment complex.

CBS4 cameras captured parts of the vehicle covered with a yellow tarp.

Authorities said the men were found shot to death.

A witness said he heard a rapid series of about 10 shots being fired.

CBS4 cameras showed several bright orange evidence markers outside the victims' vehicle.

Family members were shocked and heartbroken and did not want to talk to the media.

A neighbor told us off camera that the victims had been arguing with someone before the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact North Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.