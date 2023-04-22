Fatal crash leaves one dead, one injured in Hallandale Beach, officials say

Fatal crash leaves one dead, one injured in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH-- Officials are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Hallandale Beach early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another injured.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, firefighters responded to the incident near the 800 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard at 4 a.m.

Investigators reported that four vehicles were involved but three vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash.

One of the vehicles was torn in half, and one person was pronounced dead. Another individual was transported to Aventura for medical treatment.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.