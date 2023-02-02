Fatal chain reaction, multi-vehicle crash snarls morning commute for Palmetto Expressway drivers

MIAMI -- One person was killed and two others hurt during a chain reaction crash that slowed traffic for Thursday morning motorists on the Palmetto Expressway, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified driver of a GMC SUV died at the scene following the crash, which occurred on State Road 826 around 5 a.m.

One woman was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition while another man was taken to a local hospital. Information about his condition was pending.

One person was killed and two others hurt during multi-vehicle crash on S.R. 826 Thursday morning. CBS 4

FHP said a green Honda SUV was southbound near SW 24th Street when the woman lost control of the vehicle and collided in a left concrete barrier wall.

The impact of the crash the sent the Honda careening across all lanes of travel and into a concrete barrier wall on the right side of the freeway.

The man driving the white Volkswagen sedan slowed down, apparently to help the driver of the Honda SUV, but was struck by the oncoming GMC SUV.

Troopers closed all but two lanes of the Expressway while they investigated the crash, prompting lengthy traffic backups for morning commuters.

