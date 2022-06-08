Woman killed, child injured in I-595 crash at US-441

Miami - A woman was killed and a child injured Wednesday morning following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-595 at US-441.

All westbound lanes on I-595 remained shut down while the investigation continued.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where a yellow tarp was covering a body in the middle of the highway.

Lt. Indiana Miranda of the Florida Highway Patrol said the call came in as a disabled vehicle blocking the inside lane of westbound I595 just west of I95.

"Then, shortly after call was updated from a disabled vehicle to a crash resulting in a possible fatality. Troopers arrived on scene with BSO Fire and confirmed one fatality," said Miranda.

The "female driver of the disabled Silver Nissan" was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not immediately identified by authorities.

Miranda said there was a 4-year-old boy inside the vehicle who was transported by rescue for non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was backed up for miles as drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

The accident remains under investigation.