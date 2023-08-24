FAST testing for students prompts questions, concerns from some parents

So long FSA, bring in the FAST tests

So long FSA, bring in the FAST tests

So long FSA, bring in the FAST tests

MIAMI -- The state last year began a process to overhaul the testing process for elementary, middle and high school students.

The change meant no more FSA testing, and in its place youngsters are taking the The Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, or FAST, test.

Several parents have a lot to say about the change and they spoke to CBS News Miami recently.

Broward County has established several new PTAs, says Sharon Pazlowski, president of the Broward Council of PTAs.

"Last year, 17,000 Broward parents were part of the PTAs," she said. "And the good news is the number is growing."

Parent Cornelia Watson began homeschooling her three kids when the COVID pandemic began.

"They have to be tested by a Broward County certified teacher," she said.

Watson and the other parents said they have questions about the new state testing which began last year.

Under the FAST assessment, which measures students' reading and math skills, achievement levels range from 1 to 5, with Level 1 considered inadequate and Level 5 considered the highest achievement level.

The test is given three times a year, providing teachers with immediate data on how students are doing and which ones may need more help.

Said Watson: "Yes, they are being tested but what happens? Is it going to hold them back? Is it going to push them forward?"

"The PTA position is we want less testing," Pazlowski said. "We want more regular classroom instruction. It shouldn't just be about a test."