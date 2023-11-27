Watch CBS News
Farm donates Christmas trees to Pemboke Pines non-profit that helps kids who survived abuse

By Jacqueline Quynh

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Tis the season. Hayes Farm is spreading Christmas cheer with one Christmas tree at a time to several families in need.

On Monday, they dropped off trees at the Children's Harbor in Pembroke Pines. It's a non-profit that helps kids and teens get support after overcoming trauma and abuse.

"It's these really these small little instances of giving them an experience, giving them a childhood, and those childhood memories really helps them be a kid again," said Erik Chafin, Chief Development Officer at Children's Harbor.

Hayes Farm has helping out for the last three years. This year, they dropped off five Christmas trees. Volunteers will bring in the decorations and help with the trimming of the trees on Tuesday.  

First published on November 27, 2023 / 5:58 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

