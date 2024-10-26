Thousands of Fantasy Fest Masquerade Marchers roam Key West's Old Town

KEY WEST — Thousands of costumed revelers at Key West's annual Fantasy Fest warmed up for Saturday night's lavish grand parade by staging an offbeat Masquerade March through the island's Old Town district.

The free-spirited Friday evening march was a highlight of the 10-day costuming and masking festival that continues through the weekend. It attracted merrymakers wearing everything from glittering masks and feathers to outlandish creations that wowed spectators.

Among notable participants were a troupe spoofing the "Where's Waldo" children's book series, several strolling Solo cups, and women wearing elaborate "dresses" made of flowers.

Revelers walk down Fleming Street in Key West, Fla., during the Fantasy Fest Masquerade March staged Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Attracting thousands of participants, the late-afternoon procession was a highlight of the island city's 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration. The festival is themed "It's a 90s Neon Cosmic Carnival!" and continues through Sunday, Oct. 27. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO) Andy Newman

Some marchers chose costumes inspired by the 2024 Fantasy Fest theme, "It's a 90s Neon Cosmic Carnival!" that saluted 90s flashbacks, carnival antics and galactic glamour.

Standouts included groups portraying silver-suited spacemen in shiny "flying saucers," riders on a mobile roller coaster, and green-skinned interplanetary visitors.

The annual festival showstopper, Saturday night's Fantasy Fest Parade, is expected to draw some 60,000 people to Key West's historic downtown. The shimmering parade typically includes dozens of large-scale motorized floats, exotically costumed walking groups and island-style dancers.

Fantasy Fest concludes late Sunday after events including a children's carnival and an afternoon dance party.