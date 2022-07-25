Fans braved heat, big crowds for Rolling Loud Miami

MIAMI - The annual Miami Rolling Loud festival wrapped up Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

"It's living up to its expectations, it's a surreal moment seeing all my favorite artist performers," said Joshua Abney who was among the thousands who flocked to the festival.

"I came all the way here for Rolling Loud from Memphis, Tennessee. I'm glad to be here, great weather, great music," said Ian Schiller.

"I'm having a great time," added another festival attendee Chakyra Davis.

The three day festival, considered among the largest in the world, had more than 100 performers hitting various stages.

In 2019, an estimated 210,000 people attended the concerts but after COVID the numbers dwindled. That appears to have turned around as this year's attendance was said to be close, if not at capacity. Despite the large numbers, those we spoke to said they felt safe.

"I like to get deep in the crowd and mash out and stuff. I feel everyone is actually giving each other space, I don't know if you heard but some artists actually stopped their concert to make people are okay, so I actually feel safe," said McKenzie Smith.

Outside of some rowdy crowds, like those that caused Kid Cudi, to walk off stage, attendees said things have been great.