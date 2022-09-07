Family seeks justice after loved one robbed, shot for his jewelry

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives passed out flyers Wednesday in the hope that the public can help them solve who robbed and killed Robert Guillaume.

"He was my son, my good son, my beautiful son," said Guillaume's mother who joined the police in the search for answers as to who shot him at the Aventura Harbor Apartments on June 27th. He was taken to Aventura Hospital where he died five days later.

Ashley Hawkins, who shared a child with him, said their eight-year-old daughter was with him less than an hour before it happened.

"She asks questions every day, very often. She and her dad were extremely close, they were together right before the situation happened, he had just dropped her off," she said.

Detectives said a the time of the robbery, Guillaume was wearing a custom necklace that said "Dinero" and a gold bracelet. Both were stolen. This was not the first time it happened in the complex that month.

"In the same apartment complex there was another incident very similar where they removed the jewelry and they specifically targeted the jewelry," says Detective Armando Lamadriz.

Robert was confronted in the stairwell of the complex, was shot, and fell to the roadway.

The shooter then went up to him while he was injured, stole the jewelry, and went back into the apartment complex.

"If you know something, say something, he has a daughter, he didn't deserve it," said Hawkins.