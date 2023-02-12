Family seeks answers after 5-year-old girl mauled by dog at Broward park

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A family is looking for a woman and a dog they say mauled their young daughter four days ago at a Broward County park.

Florian Becker and his family are traumatized and devastated after his 5-year-old daughter came within inches of losing her life after being mauled by a dog while at Hortt Park earlier this week.

A dog mauled a 5-year-old girl at a Broward County park. Florian Parker

"She called me crying said come to the ER, she got bitten by a dog," he said..

Becker says a woman asked the little girl and her brother if they wanted to pet the dog on Tuesday while at the park. She mentioned the dog was nice and that she recently rescued him.

But without warning, the dog snapped and pounced on Becker's little girl. Surveillance video captures the blood curdling screams from the moment the attack happened.

Becker says his wife tried to grab the dog, but the collar broke and it once again wrestled their daughter to the ground.

"The dog's owner unfortunately didn't render assistance (and) was probably shocked, scared as well," he said.

Becker says his daughter has at least 20 staples to her head and at least 50 stitches to her face.

"We had to cut her hair off because it was all caked in blood and dirt," Becker said. "That makes her very upset."

The woman and her dog haven't been seen since and the Beckers just want answers.

"Five days later, there's a lot of time to reflect, a lot of time to do the right thing and come forward and call somebody, call police , call the county, call us," Becker said. "I'm very disappointed that that hasn't happened."

The family is asking anyone who knows who this woman or has any information about the incident to come forward.