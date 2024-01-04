Family scammed out of $80,000 after son was victim of cyber kidnapping

Family duped out of thousands of dollars after son was victim of cyber kidnapping

UTAH -- A family was duped out of tens of thousands of dollars when their son was the victim of cyber kidnapping.

On New Year's Eve, the 17-year-old student was found camping alone in the Utah snow after he was forced into the wilderness by virtual kidnappers.

The exchange student told police the scammer told him his family in China was in danger unless he isolated himself away from society and law enforcement. Police say the online scammers ordered him to take pictures which were used to extort money from his relatives.

"The family in China believes that the kidnappers are actually with their son. And so through these three-way phone calls and then with the photographs and whatnot. So it's kind of a double-blind if you will," said Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren.

The boy's family sent $80,000 to the criminals before they realized it was all a hoax. U.S. Authorities worked with Chinese officials on the case, they believe other exchange students have been targeted in similar scams.

Security expert Scott Schober says these crimes are growing more sophisticated.

"They're on the other side of the world, so it helps the cybercriminals," said Scott Schober. "These scams are continually evolving. What doesn't work, then they're going to try to switch up the tactics and try something else."

To protect yourself, experts say to think carefully before you post personal details online, like birthdays.

Make sure you're using 2-factor authentication and complex passwords for your accounts.

"If there's a threat, someone's demanding money, it's an urgent situation, take a step back and call the police.

Call the police—first thing to do. They're trained, they're professional. They do this every single day," said Schober.