Family keeps Panthers' Ryan Lomberg grounded through the season & beyond

MIAMI - The Florida Panthers have been playing their butts off and they will be going for their seventh straight win against the Flyers in Sunrise Thursday night.

So, they're killing it on the ice but it's not every day we got to see what their lives are like off of it.

Well, lucky for us, we got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look to see Ryan Lomberg's home life and we see how his family keeps him grounded throughout the season.

On the ice, he's another puzzle piece to the red-hot Panther squad but at home, he's just trying to help keep the pieces together.

"So of course, a full-time job like you can see, I'm so sorry."

Ryan Lomberg says he's living the family life he's always wanted it.

"Kind of always envisioned myself with a big family and playing in the NHL and with a German shepherd so now that we're here, it's kind of surreal. I'm quite literally living my dream. So we're very, very thankful."

All the season keeps him busy. Ryan makes it a point to be as present as possible when he is around his family, making sure to include his oldest Roman in his game day routines.

"Every single game day they have a pregame meal together so like they sit on this right here and they eat their pasta," Ryan's wife, Marissa Lomberg says.

It looks like he could be following in his dad's footsteps one day two.

"He loves his hockey sticks he really won't put them down. Oh, that's a big hockey stick, watch out everybody."

Roman was just a baby when he went to his dad's first playoff game.

"I want to say he was two weeks old. And I brought him and I put his headphones on and he got his little like first hockey game pen and I feel like that was it.

You're almost ready for the ice".

Just this past Christmas. He was gifted all the hockey gear his little heart could want or all Ryan could want.

Literally like not even through that gate. He's like where do you want to open your skates. I'm like..."

Behind all the chaos. So, is his wife Marissa. Holding it all down.

"Sorry, between my Sukkah and her they trust me. I have to get the tie tie."

The two never actually met until after graduating from the University of Maine connecting through Instagram years later.

"I went to a psychic after college and she was like, she was like your husband doesn't know you. But you know who he is. And it all makes sense now."

A young family for now the couple who's taking everything day by day.

"Before we had kids he was very like, not a worry in the world. It's funny now that we have them he like pays attention to like the littlest things like he'll come home and be like, what's that scratch on her face? Is she okay?

"Neither Ryan nor Marissa are originally from Florida. But say it already feels like home raising their kids here doing Florida things like searching for gators in their backyard.

"Oh, obviously they're dangerous if he let them get a hold of but just looking at him. I think it's pretty cool that we have them in our backyard."

As the Panthers near the postseason. One thing's for sure. Regardless of how their games end... He's just happy he gets to come home to a family like this.

"Every day it gets better and better and better. So, we're excited to see what the future has in store."

Well, they really are just the sweetest family, aren't they? Again, a big thank you to you two lovebirds for letting us inside their home.