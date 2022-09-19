Family, friends gather to remember Pompano Beach teen gunned down in street

Loved ones gather to remember Pompano Beach teen gunned down steps from his home

POMPANO BEACH - Family and friends gathered Sunday evening to remember 18-year-old Lamarius Walker who was shot and killed just steps from his Pompano Beach home late Friday night.

"I feel like he sacrificed himself for everybody," said the teen's mother.

A crowd gathered on 28th Avenue and NW 2nd Street to release green balloons into the sky in honor of Walker.

"This wasn't a troublemaker. This wasn't a gang banger. This was a good kid," said the community chaplain, Algenelerro Frazier.

Walker's mother said he was a student at Coconut Creek High School. She said he was a twin and was walking to the store to get a bag of chips for his five-year-old sister when she heard the gunshots and ran outside.

The family is asking anyone with information to call the Broward Sheriff's Office. So far no information has been released on a suspect.

"He's too young to be found on the streets dead," said his aunt Ashley Walden.