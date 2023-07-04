Families of victims, survivors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting to tour building where it took place

FORT LAUDERDALE - Family members of those killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, along with survivors, will be able to tour the 1200 Building where it happened over the next several days.

Those who have decided they wish to view the crime scene before it is altered will be accompanied by prosecutors and victim advocates from the Broward State Attorney's Office, advocates from Eagles' Haven Wellness Center, law enforcement officials from the Broward Sheriff's Office and the liaison advocate for the Broward County School District, according to the Broward State Attorney's Office.

At the request of the family members and survivors, these visits will be strictly private.

Requests to visit the building were made by 34 listed victims of the mass shooting. Prosecutors were made aware of the request and with the cooperation and agreement of the Broward State Attorney's Office, Broward Sheriff's Office, and Broward School District they were approved.

The visits will begin on Wednesday, July 5, and are likely to conclude in the next couple of weeks.

The 1200 Building was considered a crime scene and was preserved by the Broward State Attorney as evidence to be used in the trial of accused shooter Nikolas Cruz who pleaded guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

The custody of the 1200 Building will be returned to the Broward school district after the victims' family members and survivors complete their visits.

Requests to visit by other staff members and former students who were present on the day of the mass shooting will be handled by the school district.

The 1200 Building will eventually be torn down and the space will remain empty.