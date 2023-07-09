Fallen Miami police officer Joel Perez honored in Wynwood

MIAMI -- A fallen Miami police officer, Joel Perez, was honored Saturday morning in Wynwood Convention Center.

The ceremony included food trucks, bounce houses, and raffles all throughout the day.

"This is a wonderful event we're here doing it in Wynwood it's all for our fallen officer Joel Perez." said attendee Captain Freddie Cruz.

Officer Joel Perez is standing on the left in the image. Michael Vega

Joel Perez, 47, was a 25-year-veteran with Miami police.

Perez died from an unexpected medical emergency back in February.

All of the proceeds from the ceremony will be donated to Perez's children, a courtesy of the Bleeding Blue non-profit Organization