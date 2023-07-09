Fallen Miami police officer Joel Perez honored in Wynwood
MIAMI -- A fallen Miami police officer, Joel Perez, was honored Saturday morning in Wynwood Convention Center.
The ceremony included food trucks, bounce houses, and raffles all throughout the day.
"This is a wonderful event we're here doing it in Wynwood it's all for our fallen officer Joel Perez." said attendee Captain Freddie Cruz.
Joel Perez, 47, was a 25-year-veteran with Miami police.
Perez died from an unexpected medical emergency back in February.
All of the proceeds from the ceremony will be donated to Perez's children, a courtesy of the Bleeding Blue non-profit Organization
