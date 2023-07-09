Watch CBS News
Fallen Miami police officer Joel Perez honored in Wynwood

By Chelsea Jones

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- A fallen Miami police officer, Joel Perez, was honored Saturday morning in Wynwood Convention Center. 

The ceremony included food trucks, bounce houses, and raffles all throughout the day.  

"This is a wonderful event we're here doing it in Wynwood it's all for our fallen officer Joel Perez." said attendee Captain Freddie Cruz.

untitled-design.png
Officer Joel Perez is standing on the left in the image. Michael Vega

Joel Perez, 47, was a 25-year-veteran with Miami police.

Perez died from an unexpected medical emergency back in February.

All of the proceeds from the ceremony will be donated to Perez's children, a courtesy of the Bleeding Blue non-profit Organization

First published on July 9, 2023 / 4:29 PM

