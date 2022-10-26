Facing threats, Florida LGBTQ center cancels 'Drag Queen Story Hour'

ORLANDO - Threats from hate groups have led an LGBTQ center in central Florida to cancel a "Drag Queen Story Hour" event planned for Saturday.

"We take these threats very seriously and would not want to endanger or expose children and their parents and guardians to bigotry and hate," The LGBT+ Center Orlando - The Center posted Monday on Facebook. "We have the support of so many in our community including law enforcement, but as much as we would like to continue this fun-loving, innocent event, we feel that the safety of our community is our number one concern."

While the event may have been canceled, The Center posted their last Halloween Edition featuring Gidget Galore. They said they looked forward to holding another live, in-person event very soon

We know so many of you were looking forward to our annual Halloween Edition of Drag Queen Story Hour. While the event... Posted by LGBT+ Center Orlando - The Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The decision by the LGBTQ center in Florida came days after about 200 protesters and counter-protesters threw rocks and smoke grenades at each other outside a drag queen story time event at an Oregon pub. Police say some in the crowd in Eugene had semi-automatic rifles.

The Drag Queen Story Hour, a national project conceived as a means to educate and entertain children by appealing to their imaginations, has generated social media backlash from opponents who claim they want to protect children. As part of Drag Queen Story Hour's programming, drag queens read to children and their parents at libraries, bookstores, fairs, parks, and other public spaces.