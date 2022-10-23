Facing South Florida: Voting Rights Restoration
Jim interviews an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union Voting Rights Project for reaction to this week's voter fraud arrests. The attorney two years ago argued a federal lawsuit against the state of Florida. The case was brought by the ACLU and other groups because they believed the state would not faithfully enact Amendment 4, warning that a scenario would unfold, like what occurred back in August.
Guest: Julie Ebenstein/ACLU VOTING RIGHTS PROJECT
