Facing South Florida

Facing South Florida: Voter Fraud Arrests

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Voting Rights Confusion
Voting Rights Confusion 11:11

Jim interviews the deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition in the aftermath this week of newly released videos from arrests of 20 people in Florida back in August for alleged voter fraud in 2020. The results come amid confusion ever since voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 4, which restored the voting rights of convicted felons.

              Guest:   Neil Volz/DEP. DIR., FLORIDA RIGHTS RESTORATION COALITION

 

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on October 23, 2022 / 12:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

