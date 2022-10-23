Facing South Florida: Voter Fraud Arrests
Jim interviews the deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition in the aftermath this week of newly released videos from arrests of 20 people in Florida back in August for alleged voter fraud in 2020. The results come amid confusion ever since voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 4, which restored the voting rights of convicted felons.
Guest: Neil Volz/DEP. DIR., FLORIDA RIGHTS RESTORATION COALITION
