Facing South Florida: State Sen. Joe Gruters, Raquel Pacheco

With less than 60 days until the mid-term elections, Jim DeFede travels to Sarasota for a one-on-one interview with state Sen. Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Florida Republican party.

The two discuss a variety of topics including Gov. Ron DeSantis, the abortion issue, and why Gruters feels so confident in general about November and beyond for Florida Republicans.

Later, Jim goes one-on-one with the democrat who will go up against State Sen. Ileana Garcia in November.

The focus is on an issue Raquel Pacheco hopes will define this race – abortion.

She and Jim discuss why she feels so strongly about it.