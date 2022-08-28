Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: State Sen. Joe Gruters, Raquel Pacheco

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

With less than 60 days until the mid-term elections, Jim DeFede travels to Sarasota for a one-on-one interview with state Sen. Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Florida Republican party. 

The two discuss a variety of topics including Gov. Ron DeSantis, the abortion issue, and why Gruters feels so confident in general about November and beyond for Florida Republicans.  

Later, Jim goes one-on-one with the democrat who will go up against State Sen. Ileana Garcia in November. 

The focus is on an issue Raquel Pacheco hopes will define this race – abortion. 

She and Jim discuss why she feels so strongly about it.

