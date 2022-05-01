Facing South Florida: State Senate District 36 Candidate Michael Grieco

On Sunday's "Facing South Florida," Jim DeFede looked at what may be the most expensive and contentious State Senate race in Florida this year.

It's the race to see who will represent District 36, which runs from Miami Beach through downtown Miami and Coral Gables and ends out in Sweetwater.

The race features Republican State Sen. Ileana Garcia, who has fought with Black legislators after saying Blacks should just move on from the racism of the past, claimed that being gay was a temporary thing and said she would support an outright ban on all abortions. She has also voted for all of the culture war measures advanced by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Her opponent is Democratic State Rep. Michael Grieco, a former Miami Beach City commissioner who was forced to resign amid a campaign finance scandal. He's served the past four years in the Florida House.

Politically, Garcia and Grieco are polar opposites. But as you will see in this interview, Grieco has his own problems as well.

GUEST: State Rep. Michael Grieco

