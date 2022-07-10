Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Raquel Pacheco

Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Raquel Pacheco, who just a couple of weeks ago jumped into the Florida Senate race to unseat Republican Ileana Garcia.

Garcia won her seat by 34 votes after a ghost candidate was put in place to siphon voters from her opponent.

Pacheco, a Democrat, made an unsuccessful run last year for the Miami Beach City Commission.

She is considered an underdog in a race in which Republicans will spend millions to attack her and keep Garcia in office.

Pacheco and DeFede discussed why she is running.

GUEST: Raquel Pacheco, D-State Senate Candidate