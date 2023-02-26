Facing South Florida: One-on-One with State Sen. Lauren Book
CBS 4's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with the minority leader who represents voters in parts of South Florida about the upcoming legislative session. Among the topics, the two tackle is abortion, guns and the proposal to make it illegal for dogs to stick their heads out of car windows while they are moving.
Guest: State Sen. Lauren Book/ D – Broward County
