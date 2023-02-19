Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: One-on-One with State Rep. Danny Perez (Part 2)

By Jim DeFede

CBS4's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with State Representative Danny Perez, who is in line to be Speaker of the House in two years. Jim talks to the Republican representative from Miami-Dade County about a variety of topics including the recent special session on Disney and the likelihood of new abortion restrictions in Florida.

 Guest:  State Rep. Daniel Perez/ R- Miami-Dade County

Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

