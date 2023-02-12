Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Rep. Maxwell Frost

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

 Jim talks to the first Gen Z member of the House. He was 25 when he was elected in November. Rep. Frost represents the Orlando area but has South Florida roots. As five years since the Parkland shooting approaches, Jim will talk with him about how the shooting fueled his activism.

              Guest:  U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost/(D) FLORIDA DISTRICT 10 - ORLANDO

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on February 12, 2023 / 3:41 PM

