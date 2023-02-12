Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Rep. Maxwell Frost
Jim talks to the first Gen Z member of the House. He was 25 when he was elected in November. Rep. Frost represents the Orlando area but has South Florida roots. As five years since the Parkland shooting approaches, Jim will talk with him about how the shooting fueled his activism.
Guest: U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost/(D) FLORIDA DISTRICT 10 - ORLANDO
