Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Joe Budd

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

One-on-One with Joe Budd
One-on-One with Joe Budd 09:19

Jim goes one-on-one with republican Joe Budd, who is seeking the congressional seat vacated by the retiring Ted Deutch. Budd is the leader of a pro-Trump club in Palm Beach that draws more than a thousand people to their meetings. His opponent, in a district that favors democrats, is democrat Jared Moskowitz.  

Guest:   Joe Budd/(R) CANDIDATE, FL CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 23

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on October 23, 2022 / 12:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.