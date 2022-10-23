Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Joe Budd
Jim goes one-on-one with republican Joe Budd, who is seeking the congressional seat vacated by the retiring Ted Deutch. Budd is the leader of a pro-Trump club in Palm Beach that draws more than a thousand people to their meetings. His opponent, in a district that favors democrats, is democrat Jared Moskowitz.
Guest: Joe Budd/(R) CANDIDATE, FL CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 23
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.