Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Janelle Perez

Jim goes one-on-one with democrat Janelle Perez, who is seeking the state senate seat vacated by Annette Taddeo who is running for U.S. Congress. The race is considered one of the most competitive in the state. Perez' opponent is republican Alexis Calatayud, whose campaign has unloaded a barrage of negative ads against her.

Guest: Janelle Perez/(D) CANDIDATE, FL STATE SENATE DISTRICT 38