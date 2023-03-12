Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Florida's Speaker of the House

Jim devotes the entire half hour to an extended one-on-one with State Rep. Paul Renner, the republican who has served as Florida's Speaker of the House since last November. Just days into his first legislative session as Speaker gets going, Jim and Representative Renner discuss, among other things, two of the hot-button issues lawmakers will take up--- abortion and guns.

We also get the Speaker's take on Gov. Ron DeSantis' first state of the state address of his second term.

Guest: State Rep. Paul Renner/ R – Speaker of the House