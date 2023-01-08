Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: One-on-one with Aviation Consultant Benny Benitez

By Jim DeFede

Eliott Rodriguez sits in for Jim DeFede and focuses the entire half-hour of Facing to the 50th anniversary of the Eastern Airlines crash in the Everglades that killed 101 people. 75 people survived.

 Eliott also talks to an aviation expert about how lessons learned from the crash, ultimately made flying safer for all of us.

Guests:  Benny Benitez/Aviation Consultant

