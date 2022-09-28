Facing South Florida: On to November 2022
In a special one-hour edition of Facing South Florida Jim sits down for extensive one-on-one interviews with republican Senator Marco Rubio, and the democrat who will challenge him in the general election, Congresswoman Val Demings.
Jim will also include in the program, significant results from this past week's August primary.
Guests:
Sen. Marco Rubio/R- FLORIDA
Rep. Val Demings/D- U.S. SENATE NOMINEE
