Facing South Florida: On to November 2022

By Jim DeFede

Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Marco Rubio
Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Marco Rubio

In a special one-hour edition of Facing South Florida Jim sits down for extensive one-on-one interviews with republican Senator Marco Rubio, and the democrat who will challenge him in the general election,  Congresswoman Val Demings.

Jim will also include in the program, significant results from this past week's August primary.

Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Val Demings

Guests: 

Sen. Marco Rubio/R- FLORIDA

Rep. Val Demings/D- U.S. SENATE NOMINEE

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on September 11, 2022 / 8:15 PM

