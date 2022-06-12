Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Nikki Fried
Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
The two discussed her gubernatorial bid and how she thinks State Sen. Annette Taddeo's political jump might impact her chances to defeat State Sen, Charlie Crist to be the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in November.
GUEST: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, D-Florida Gubernatorial Candidate
