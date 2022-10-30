Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida

Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?

Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A ‘Red’ County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. 

Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.

Guest:   Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on October 30, 2022 / 11:39 AM

