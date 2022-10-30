Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A ‘Red’ County?

Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible.

Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.

Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY