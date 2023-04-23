Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: Living Wage

By Jim DeFede

Jim DeFede talks with Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins and Helene O'Brien, director of SEIU Local 32BJ about efforts by some companies to eliminate the living wage across the state, which would devastate tens of thousands of families in South Florida alone.

Guests: Eileen Higgins/MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Helene O'Brien/DIRECTOR, SEIU LOCAL 32BJ

April 23, 2023

