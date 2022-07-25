Facing South Florida: Interview with Florida Senator Lauren Book
Jim DeFede sat down with Democratic State Senator Lauren Book the week after his Facing one-on-one interview with her challenger in the upcoming primary, Barbara Sharief. The two discuss the campaign, as well as hot-button issues in the legislature like gun control & safety and the abortion issue and where that is headed.
Guest: State Sen. Lauren Book/(D) Minority Leader/Broward County
