Facing South Florida: Interview with Florida Senator Lauren Book

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: One on one with Florida Senator Lauren Book
Facing South Florida: One on one with Florida Senator Lauren Book

Jim DeFede sat down with Democratic State Senator Lauren Book the week after his Facing one-on-one interview with her challenger in the upcoming primary, Barbara Sharief. The two discuss the campaign, as well as hot-button issues in the legislature like gun control & safety and the abortion issue and where that is headed.

Guest: State Sen. Lauren Book/(D) Minority Leader/Broward County

