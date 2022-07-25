Facing South Florida: Interview with Jared Moskowitz

Jim DeFede sat down with Jared Moskowitz who is one of six candidates in next month's primary election seeking the Democratic nomination to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch in the Broward-Palm Beach Counties' 23rd Congressional District.

The two discussed inflation fallout in Florida including insurance and rents, the congressional campaign and why people should send him to Congress, the baggage he still carries from working in the DeSantis administration, and whether President Joe Biden should run for a second term in 2024.

Guest: Jared Moskowitz / (D) U.S. Congressional candidate