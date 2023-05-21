Facing South Florida: Immigration Controversy

Eliott shines a spotlight in the intensifying immigration controversy in Florida and elsewhere. After Title 42 expired, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a strict new immigration law with tough requirements and penalties for migrants and employers. We take a closer look at that with an immigration attorney. Eliott also talks to a co-founder of the Miami Freedom Project, who calls out Republican Cuban American lawmakers who she says have turned their backs on their own immigrant backgrounds.





Guests: Vanessa Joseph/Immigration Attorney

Ana Sofia Pelaez/Miami Freedom Project Co-Founder