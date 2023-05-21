Facing South Florida: Immigration Controversy

Watch CBS News
Immigration Controversy

 Eliott shines a spotlight in the intensifying immigration controversy in Florida and elsewhere. After Title 42 expired, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a strict new immigration law with tough requirements and penalties for migrants and employers. We take a closer look at that with an immigration attorney. Eliott also talks to a co-founder of the Miami Freedom Project, who calls out Republican Cuban American lawmakers who she says have turned their backs on their own immigrant backgrounds.

              

               Guests:  Vanessa Joseph/Immigration Attorney

                               Ana Sofia Pelaez/Miami Freedom Project Co-Founder

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on May 21, 2023 / 12:14 PM

