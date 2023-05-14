Facing South Florida: Hurricane Season Concerns

Jim goes one-on-one with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber about his concerns in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, where 149 people died because officials failed to adequately warn residents of the need to evacuate. The two discuss whether any lessons were learned, as the Mayor tries to piece together what happened so he can learn from it. Interviews the editorial page editor and the deputy editorial page editor of the Miami Herald about their just-awarded Pulitzer Prize which details the broken promises made by politicians, and the problem that arises when the public becomes so used to it that they failed to hold those politicians accountable.





