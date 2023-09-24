Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida for Sept. 24: Florida COVID Concerns

MIAMI — COVID concerns are rising, along with deaths and hospitalizations from the virus, and Florida leads the way among states with the number of deaths and hospitalizations. Despite that, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the man he appointed the state's surgeon general are telling people not to get vaccinated.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews Florida's former surgeon general, Dr. Scott Rivkees, who DeSantis replaced, for his take on what is happening now with COVID.

Guest: Dr. Scott Rivkees/Fmr. Florida Surgeon General

